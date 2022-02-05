IUPUI hosts Robert Morris after Spear’s 23-point showing

Robert Morris Colonials (5-17, 3-10 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-18, 0-9 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -8.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kahliel Spear scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 80-75 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars are 2-8 on their home court. IUPUI ranks second in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Colonials have gone 3-10 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Michael Green III is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.3 points. Spear is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 51.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

