IUPUI visits Robert Morris following Spear’s 27-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (2-22, 0-13 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-19, 5-12 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -14.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Kahliel Spear scored 27 points in Robert Morris’ 73-68 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 4-8 in home games. Robert Morris ranks seventh in the Horizon with 12.6 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 3.2.

The Jaguars are 0-13 in conference games. IUPUI allows 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonials won 66-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Spear led the Colonials with 17 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Green is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Maxwell is averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 49.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

