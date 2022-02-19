IUPUI visits Youngstown State following Cohill’s 31-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (3-22, 1-13 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-11, 11-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -17.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Dwayne Cohill scored 31 points in Youngstown State’s 88-79 win over the UIC Flames.

The Penguins are 11-6 on their home court. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon scoring 73.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-13 in conference matchups. IUPUI ranks second in the Horizon allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won 61-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Cohill led the Penguins with 14 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Olison is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.2 points. Cohill is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Maxwell is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

