Ivey scores 21 as No. 4 Purdue beats Minnesota on road

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers got double-figure scoring from four players. Hunter entered averaging 4.3 points per game.

Purdue (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) has won four straight and seven of eight.

Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota (11-8, 2-8), which lost its third in a row.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 77, VANDERBILT 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and Kentucky held off Vanderbilt for its third consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. answered with a jumper, Lance Ware made a free throw and Mintz drained a wide-open 3 from the corner for a 62-53 advantage with 7:23 left.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 17 rebounds for Kentucky, which earned its 11th straight win over the Commodores.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky. Jordan Wright added 14 points for the Commodores (11-10, 3-6), who haven’t beaten the Wildcats since 2016.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 73, TULANE 62

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and Houston beat Tulane for its 11th straight victory.

White, a fifth-year graduate senior, also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds.

Josh Carlton added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks despite being in foul trouble throughout the game. Taze Moore had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Cougars won their 37th straight home game — the second-longest streak in the nation behind Gonzaga.

Kevin Cross had 17 points for Tulane (9-10, 6-4).

NO. 18 ILLINOIS 80, NO. 11 WISCONSIN 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds to lead Illinois over Wisconsin.

Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten).

Jacob Grandison added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Illinois.

Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

NO. 21 XAVIER 68, BUTLER 66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler.

Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low for 3s, going just 3 for 17.

Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7). The Bulldogs trimmed a 15-point deficit to four twice in the last minute before Taylor hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Butler fell to 0-9 against ranked opponents.

