Jack leads Buffalo against Ball State after 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (11-12, 6-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-8, 6-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -11.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Maceo Jack scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 102-64 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls are 6-2 in home games. Buffalo averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 against MAC opponents. Ball State gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 74-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 20 points, and Tyler Cochran led the Cardinals with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Payton Sparks is averaging 12.9 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Cochran is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

