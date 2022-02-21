Jackson leads Texas A&M against Georgia after 23-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Quenton Jackson scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 72-67 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies have gone 11-4 at home. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 13.9 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-13 in conference matchups. Georgia is sixth in the SEC with 14.1 assists per game led by Aaron Cook averaging 5.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Aggies won the last matchup 81-79 on Jan. 5. Henry Coleman III scored 23 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Gordon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Noah Baumann averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Kario Oquendo is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

