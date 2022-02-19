Jackson leads UAB against North Texas after 21-point game

North Texas Mean Green (19-4, 12-1 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (20-6, 10-3 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -4.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Quan Jackson scored 21 points in UAB’s 92-68 win against the Rice Owls.

The Blazers are 15-0 in home games. UAB is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 12-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blazers won the last matchup 69-63 on Jan. 7. Jordan Walker scored 17 points points to help lead the Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 19.3 points, five assists and 1.6 steals. Jackson is shooting 59.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

Tylor Perry is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mean Green. Thomas Bell is averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

