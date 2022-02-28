Jackson St. 59, Prairie View 53

JACKSON ST. (9-18)
Lewis 6-11 6-6 18, McKinnis 6-12 1-1 13, Evans 3-14 0-0 8, James 6-11 0-1 13, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, D.Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-8 59.
PRAIRIE VIEW (8-17)
M.Bell 5-9 2-3 12, Cox 2-5 0-0 4, Daniels 8-20 8-10 28, Douglas 2-10 1-2 5, Gambrell 1-9 0-0 2, Kendall 0-0 0-0 0, Guess 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 11-15 53.
Halftime_Jackson St. 25-19. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 4-15 (Evans 2-6, James 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Young 0-1, D.Taylor 0-2), Prairie View 4-20 (Daniels 4-9, Cox 0-1, M.Bell 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Gambrell 0-6). Rebounds_Jackson St. 33 (McKinnis 13), Prairie View 34 (Daniels 8). Assists_Jackson St. 9 (James 4), Prairie View 9 (M.Bell, Daniels, Douglas 2). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 15, Prairie View 12. A_1,149 (6,500).
