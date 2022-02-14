Jackson St. 71, Bethune-Cookman 51

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (7-18)
Bolden 1-2 0-0 2, French 7-16 0-0 16, Garrett 6-16 1-4 13, McEntire 0-9 0-0 0, Davis 3-8 0-0 7, West 1-7 2-4 4, Long 2-3 0-0 4, Mondesir 1-1 1-1 3, Jo.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0, Poteat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-64 4-9 51.
JACKSON ST. (8-16)
Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Lewis 4-6 1-1 9, Evans 6-10 6-7 22, James 3-7 1-2 7, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Hicks 4-6 0-0 8, D.Taylor 2-4 2-2 6, Young 5-7 0-0 14. Totals 26-45 10-14 71.
Halftime_Jackson St. 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 3-15 (French 2-5, Davis 1-2, Bolden 0-1, West 0-1, Garrett 0-3, McEntire 0-3), Jackson St. 9-19 (Evans 4-6, Young 4-6, Wilson 1-4, Hicks 0-1, James 0-2). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 22 (Davis 6), Jackson St. 38 (Evans 10). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 8 (McEntire 3), Jackson St. 17 (Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 14, Jackson St. 15. A_1,318 (8,000).
