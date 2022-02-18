Jackson State takes on Alcorn State after Evans’ 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (8-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (10-15, 9-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Alcorn State Braves after Ken Evans scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 71-51 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Braves have gone 3-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have gone 6-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayveous McKinnis averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Braves won the last matchup 65-50 on Jan. 6. Lenell Henry scored 22 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Montgomery averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Justin Thomas is averaging 10 points, four assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Evans is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.2 points. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

