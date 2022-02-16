Jacksonville St. 78, Lipscomb 67

JACKSONVILLE ST. (17-9)
Huffman 3-5 0-1 6, Adams 6-11 0-0 16, Finch 7-10 2-2 21, Gibbs 5-10 1-1 13, Henry 1-5 1-1 3, King 4-8 2-2 11, Zeliznak 1-2 0-0 2, Perdue 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 30-56 6-8 78.
LIPSCOMB (11-17)
Hazen 6-12 2-3 17, Asadullah 5-13 2-6 13, Benham 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-7 1-1 6, Pruitt 4-10 6-7 17, Murr 5-8 3-4 14, Shulman 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ognacevic 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-21 67.
Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 12-25 (Finch 5-6, Adams 4-8, Gibbs 2-5, King 1-5, Henry 0-1), Lipscomb 9-25 (Hazen 3-6, Pruitt 3-6, Murr 1-2, Asadullah 1-3, Jones 1-5, Benham 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ognacevic 0-1). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 32 (Adams 8), Lipscomb 26 (Asadullah 8). Assists_Jacksonville St. 12 (Finch 6), Lipscomb 12 (Asadullah 5). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 18, Lipscomb 14. A_1,795 (5,028).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments