Jacksonville State hosts Central Arkansas following Hunter’s 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 4-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-8, 9-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 83-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 8-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is eighth in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayne Henry averaging 2.0.

The Sugar Bears have gone 4-6 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 86-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Demaree King led the Gamecocks with 20 points, and Darious Hall led the Sugar Bears with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Jalen Gibbs is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Hall is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.