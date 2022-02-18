Jacksonville takes on Kennesaw State in conference showdown

Kennesaw State Owls (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-8, 9-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes Jacksonville and Kennesaw State face off on Saturday.

The Dolphins have gone 12-0 in home games. Jacksonville scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Owls have gone 6-7 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 76-68 on Jan. 24. Demond Robinson scored 16 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Burden is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

