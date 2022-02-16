Jacksonville visits Stetson following Nolan’s 20-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-8, 8-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-14, 5-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Stetson Hatters after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-69 victory against the Liberty Flames.

The Hatters are 7-6 on their home court. Stetson is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins have gone 8-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Dolphins won the last matchup 57-50 on Jan. 12. Bryce Workman scored 19 points to help lead the Dolphins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christiaan Jones is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Nolan is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Dolphins. Workman is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

