Jacobs’ triple-double lifts Kent State over Ball State 93-82

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:44 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored a career-high 42 points, Malique Jacobs had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the program’s first triple-double, and Kent State beat Ball State 93-82 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight victory.

Carry made 10 of Kent State’s season-high 17 3-pointers.

VonCameron Davis added 12 points and Tervell Beck had 10 for Kent State (18-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Miryne Thomas had 19 points and five assists for the Cardinals (12-15, 7-9). Payton Sparks added 15 points and Luke Bumbalough had 14 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Kent State defeated Ball State 66-65 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

