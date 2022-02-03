James Madison 76, Northeastern 71

JAMES MADISON (13-7)

Amadi 4-5 1-2 9, Wooden 3-5 0-0 6, Falden 5-7 1-2 11, Morse 9-18 2-2 25, Edwards 3-11 4-4 10, Ihenacho 2-5 0-1 5, Sule 2-5 1-2 5, Savage 2-3 0-0 5, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 9-13 76.

NORTHEASTERN (6-16)

Doherty 5-8 7-8 17, Stucke 4-12 0-0 9, Djogo 10-13 0-0 24, Telfort 4-9 2-3 10, Walters 2-6 3-4 9, McClintock 0-0 0-0 0, Emanga 1-3 0-0 2, Strong 0-0 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-15 71.

Halftime_James Madison 39-32. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 7-14 (Morse 5-8, Savage 1-1, Ihenacho 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Falden 0-1, Sule 0-1), Northeastern 7-24 (Djogo 4-7, Walters 2-5, Stucke 1-6, Emanga 0-2, Telfort 0-4). Rebounds_James Madison 28 (Ihenacho 7), Northeastern 27 (Doherty 15). Assists_James Madison 17 (Edwards 4), Northeastern 14 (Walters 4). Total Fouls_James Madison 12, Northeastern 13. A_667 (6,000).

