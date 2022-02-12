Japan 10, ROC 5
|Japan
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|—
|10
|ROC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 81.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
ROC
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 75.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 19, Points: 49, Percentage: 64.
