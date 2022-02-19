On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee past FAU 87-79

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 26 points as Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic 87-79 on Saturday.

DeAndre Dishman had 14 points for Middle Tennessee (19-7, 10-3 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight victory. Eli Lawrence also had 14 points. Donovan Sims had six rebounds.

Alijah Martin tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (15-12, 8-6). Giancarlo Rosado added 15 points. Michael Forrest had 12 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Middle Tennessee defeated Florida Atlantic 70-57 on Jan. 13.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery