Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jemison carries UAB over UTSA 68-56

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Jemison recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry UAB to a 68-56 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 16 points for UAB (21-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 14 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners (9-20, 2-14). Jacob Germany added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had six assists.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UAB defeated UTSA 87-59 on Jan. 1.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!