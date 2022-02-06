Jenkins, Stony Brook Seawolves to host Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-8, 4-5 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8, 5-4 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Stony Brook and New Hampshire square off on Monday.

The Seawolves have gone 9-3 in home games. Stony Brook gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-5 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last matchup 76-69 on Jan. 28. Jahlil Jenkins scored 23 points points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is scoring 14.5 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

