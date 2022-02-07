Jimerson, Saint Louis Billikens to visit Moore, La Salle Explorers

Saint Louis Billikens (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 2-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clifton Moore and the La Salle Explorers host Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens in A-10 action.

The Explorers are 6-6 on their home court. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 3.1.

The Billikens are 7-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Explorers and Billikens meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Jimerson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Yuri Collins is averaging 8.4 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

