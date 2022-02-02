Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Lamar after 23-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (2-21, 0-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-15, 1-8 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Justin Johnson scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Vaqueros are 3-7 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are 0-8 in WAC play. Lamar has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

C.J. Roberts is averaging 13.6 points for the Cardinals. Lincoln Smith is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 56.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

