Johnson, Martinez lift New Hampshire past NJIT 83-55

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:09 pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 17 points as New Hampshire romped past NJIT 83-55 on Wednesday night. Jayden Martinez added 16 points for the Wildcats, while Marco Foster chipped in 15.

Nick Guadarrama had 14 points for New Hampshire (13-12, 8-8 America East Conference).

Mekhi Gray had 16 points for the Highlanders (11-15, 6-10). Miles Coleman added 12 points. Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated New Hampshire 60-55 on Feb. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

