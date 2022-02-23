Johnston leads Stetson against Kennesaw State after 38-point performance

Stetson Hatters (11-16, 5-9 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-16, 6-8 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Chase Johnston scored 38 points in Stetson’s 88-82 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Owls have gone 8-6 in home games. Kennesaw State is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Hatters are 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahamadou Diawara averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Owls won the last matchup 77-49 on Jan. 15. Kasen Jennings scored 13 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Terrell Burden is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 6.8 points and five assists for the Hatters. Johnston is averaging 17.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

