Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnston scores 18 to lead Stetson over Lipscomb 77-71

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Johnston registered 18 points as Stetson topped Lipscomb 77-71 on Thursday night.

Christiaan Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds for Stetson (10-12, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Will Pruitt scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Bisons (10-14, 3-6). Ahsan Asadullah added 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Trae Benham had 12 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water