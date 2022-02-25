Trending:
Joiner, Jolly score 16 to lead Iona over Canisius 72-65

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:55 pm
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Joiner had 16 points, Tyson Jolly also had 16 points and Iona topped Canisius 72-65 on Friday night.

Joiner also had seven assists and six rebounds. Jolly added seven assists for Iona (23-5, 15-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Osborn Shema added 11 points and four blocks.

Malek Green had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jacco Fritz added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ahamadou Fofana had 11 points.

Iona has a four-game lead in the MAAC with three games left in the regular season.

The Gaels improved to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins for the season. Iona defeated Canisius 70-62 on Feb. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

