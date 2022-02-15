Jokic nets 26, Denver’s balanced scoring too much for Magic

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111. on Monday night.

Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row. Bones Hyland had 14 points and Aaron Gordon 10.

Franz Wagner scored 26 points to lead the Magic, who have lost three in a row, all by double digits. Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and Jalen Suggs had 16.

Leading by 13 points at the half, the Nuggets got a jumper from Forbes at the end of the third quarter, followed by a driving dunk by DeMarcus Cousins to start the fourth and extended their lead to 87-70.

Orlando fought back to within 99-87 on Carter’s dunk with 6:54 left to play and cut the deficit to eight points on Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining. Jokic answered with a 3-pointer from the corner on the Nuggets’ ensuing possession, and Green had a dunk and Hyland a pair of free throws around a 3-pointer by Wagner to help fend off the Magic’s comeback bid.

The Magic got off to a slow start, missing their first seven attempts from 3-point range and trailing 29-14 after the first quarter. They fell behind by as many as 22 points in the second quarter before managing to gain some ground and closing to within 53-40 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: F Moritz Wagner was held out the game with bruised left ribs. … Former Nuggets player Gary Harris had 15 points in his first game back in Denver since being traded to Orlando a year ago.

Nuggets: G Monte Morris missed a third consecutive game because of a concussion. … F Zeke Nnaji missed a second straight game due to a right hamstring injury. … Jokic also had 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Nuggets: At Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

