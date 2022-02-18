Jones leads Long Beach State against UCSB after 25-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (15-9, 10-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-10, 3-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Jadon Jones scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 72-59 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 8-3 on their home court. UCSB is the top team in the Big West averaging 35.0 points in the paint. Amadou Sow leads the Gauchos with 1.5.

The Beach are 10-1 in conference play. Long Beach State is the best team in the Big West scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Beach won the last matchup 65-58 on Jan. 14. Aboubacar Traore scored 17 points to help lead the Beach to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Norris averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Sow is averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSB.

Joel Murray is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Beach: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

