Jones leads Stanford against Washington after 24-point game

Washington Huskies (12-9, 7-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (13-8, 6-5 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Washington Huskies after Spencer Jones scored 24 points in Stanford’s 66-60 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Cardinal have gone 9-2 in home games. Stanford is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 12.0.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Huskies won the last matchup 67-64 on Jan. 15. Brown scored 25 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.