Jones leads Stetson against Lipscomb after 25-point showing

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Stetson Hatters (9-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Lipscomb Bisons after Christiaan Jones scored 25 points in Stetson’s 113-95 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 6-3 at home. Lipscomb gives up 79.2 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hatters are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks fifth in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 5.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Swenson is averaging 5.7 points and five assists for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

