Jones leads UL Monroe against Louisiana after 20-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (13-13, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Andre Jones scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 63-54 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks are 8-6 in home games. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt scoring 72.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-8 in conference play. Louisiana ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by Trajan Wesley averaging 2.3.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Gonzales is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Jones is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Jordan Brown is averaging 15 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

