Jones scores 21, sparks No. 20 Texas rally past TCU 75-66

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 21 points and No. 20 Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a 75-66 victory over TCU on Wednesday night.

Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), which reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years, and ensured the Longhorns will finish no worse than .500 in the Big 12 under first-year coach Chris Beard.

Mike Miles scored 17 for TCU (17-9, 6-8), which shot 65% in the first half and built a 10-point lead before Texas rallied.

Texas trailed 48-38 with just over 13 minutes to play and was sputtering on offense before hot shooting from Jones and lock-down defense sparked a run to grab the lead.

Jones started it with a twisting layup on a three-point play and followed it with a short jumper. Texas forced four turnovers before Jones converted another three-point play in transition, giving Texas a 53-50 lead.

Texas has won seven in a row over TCU.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs were on the verge of a big win they needed to boost their postseason position. But the first-half shooting bonanza dried up and a rash of turnovers began just when Texas was making its run for a season sweep of the Horned Frogs. TCU scored just 16 points over the final 11 minutes.

Texas: The Longhorns got huge bounce-back games from Carr and Allen who were non-factors in a tough loss to Texas Tech a few days earlier. Carr was scoreless against the Red Raiders and Allen had just six points as Texas was outscored in the paint in that game 26-10. Carr shot 6 of 14 and Allen had a team-high seven boards against the Horned Frogs.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas: Hosts No. 10 Baylor on Monday.

