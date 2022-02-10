Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jones scores 21 to lead Nicholls State past UIW 69-58

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:44 pm
< a min read
      

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Latrell Jones had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Incarnate Word 69-58 on Thursday night.

Ty Gordon had 15 points for Nicholls State (15-9, 7-3 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Manny Littles added 11 points and nine rebounds. Ryghe Lyons had 10 points.

Charlie Yoder had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-20, 2-9). Josh Morgan added 13 points. Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 12 points.

The Colonels are undefeated in three games against the Cardinals this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated UIW 63-60 last Thursday.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk