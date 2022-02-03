Justice, Anderson lift Western Kentucky past Charlotte 78-59

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Camron Justice scored 22 points as Western Kentucky got past Charlotte 78-59 on Thursday night. Josh Anderson added 20 points for the Hilltoppers.

Anderson also had eight rebounds and five steals.

Dayvion McKnight had 14 points for Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-6 Conference USA), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Luke Frampton added 11 points.

Jahmir Young had 17 points for the 49ers (11-9, 4-4). Austin Butler added 14 points. Robert Braswell IV had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.