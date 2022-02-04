Justice leads Western Kentucky against Old Dominion after 22-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 3-6 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-12, 4-4 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Camron Justice scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-59 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Monarchs are 6-3 in home games. Old Dominion ranks sixth in C-USA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 5.1.

The Hilltoppers are 3-6 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 35.1% from downtown. Josh Anderson leads the Hilltoppers shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Keyser is averaging 14.8 points for the Monarchs. Austin Trice is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Anderson is averaging 11 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

