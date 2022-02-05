Kansas St. 75, TCU 63

KANSAS ST. (11-10)

Bradford 2-2 0-0 4, McGuirl 4-10 2-2 13, Nowell 5-15 3-5 14, Pack 7-10 3-4 20, Smith 5-12 6-8 16, Massoud 1-2 0-0 3, Linguard 2-3 1-1 5, Ezeagu 0-0 0-0 0, Kasubke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 15-20 75.

TCU (15-5)

Miller 5-8 3-4 13, O’Bannon 3-12 1-2 8, Lampkin 3-7 3-4 9, Baugh 6-14 2-8 17, Farabello 4-11 4-4 14, Peavy 0-3 0-0 0, Coles 0-0 0-0 0, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-22 63.

Halftime_Kansas St. 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 8-24 (McGuirl 3-5, Pack 3-6, Massoud 1-2, Nowell 1-6, Kasubke 0-2, Smith 0-3), TCU 6-28 (Baugh 3-8, Farabello 2-8, O’Bannon 1-8, Miller 0-2, Peavy 0-2). Rebounds_Kansas St. 28 (Smith 10), TCU 32 (Miller 8). Assists_Kansas St. 13 (Nowell 6), TCU 13 (Farabello 4). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 20, TCU 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.