Kansas State visits Iowa State after Pack’s 31-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 4-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 3-8 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Nijel Pack scored 31 points in Kansas State’s 75-60 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Cyclones are 12-3 in home games. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 67.8 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 6.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 11 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Smith is averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pack is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

