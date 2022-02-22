Kansas State visits No. 5 Kansas after Agbaji’s 23-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas takes on the Kansas State Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points in Kansas’ 71-58 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-1 at home. Kansas scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 6-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 78-75 on Jan. 22. Agbaji scored 29 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Markquis Nowell is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Nijel Pack is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

