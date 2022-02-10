On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Kendrick, Stanton join MLB executive council, Reinsdorf off

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 12:32 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick and Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton have joined Major League Baseball’s eight-man executive council.

They replaced Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Milwaukee chairman Mark Attanasio, Commissioner Rob Manfred said following Thursday’s owners’ meeting.

The council also includes Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Colorado chairman Dick Monfort (whose terms expire in 2023); Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Christopher Ilitch (2024); and Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton and Kansas City Royals chairman John Sherman (2025).

