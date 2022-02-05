Kennesaw St. 75, Bellarmine 70

KENNESAW ST. (10-13)

Robinson 5-6 2-4 13, Burden 3-10 2-2 10, Rodgers 5-12 0-1 14, Stroud 3-6 0-0 7, Youngblood 6-12 0-0 17, K.Jennings 2-6 1-2 7, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Reddish 1-4 0-0 2, Moultrie 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-59 6-11 75.

BELLARMINE (13-11)

Claycomb 3-6 7-7 14, Hopf 1-2 0-0 3, Betz 1-3 1-2 3, Fleming 9-16 3-5 22, Penn 7-15 2-5 16, Tipton 0-2 0-0 0, Devault 3-6 1-2 10, Wieland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 14-21 70.

Halftime_Bellarmine 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 15-30 (Youngblood 5-9, Rodgers 4-8, Burden 2-4, K.Jennings 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Stroud 1-3, Reddish 0-1), Bellarmine 6-14 (Devault 3-5, Claycomb 1-2, Hopf 1-2, Fleming 1-4, Penn 0-1). Fouled Out_Stroud. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 30 (Robinson 8), Bellarmine 25 (Betz 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 20 (Burden 7), Bellarmine 10 (Betz, Penn 3). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 22, Bellarmine 12. A_1,564 (18,865).

