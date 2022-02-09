Kennesaw St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 72

CENT. ARKANSAS (7-16)
Chatham 8-12 2-2 18, Cooper 2-7 1-2 6, Hunter 7-13 3-3 20, Kayouloud 6-15 3-4 15, Klintman 0-3 0-0 0, Hall 2-9 6-8 10, Olowokere 1-1 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 15-19 72.
KENNESAW ST. (11-13)
Robinson 4-4 3-3 11, Burden 6-7 11-14 25, Rodgers 4-11 1-2 9, Stroud 2-7 0-1 4, Youngblood 7-10 0-1 17, Peterson 3-3 0-0 6, Reddish 4-4 0-0 9, Jennings 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 30-48 17-23 83.
Halftime_Kennesaw St. 51-41. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 5-19 (Hunter 3-5, Olowokere 1-1, Cooper 1-6, McDaniel 0-1, Baker 0-2, Kayouloud 0-2, Klintman 0-2), Kennesaw St. 6-19 (Youngblood 3-4, Burden 2-2, Reddish 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-4, Rodgers 0-7). Fouled Out_Chatham. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 27 (Chatham 13), Kennesaw St. 30 (Reddish 8). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 8 (Cooper, Hall 2), Kennesaw St. 17 (Burden 5). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 21, Kennesaw St. 16. A_1,190 (4,600).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments