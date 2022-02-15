Kennesaw State visits FGCU after Dunn-Martin’s 38-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-9, 7-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Kennesaw State Owls after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 38 points in FGCU’s 89-82 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 12-3 in home games. FGCU averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Dunn-Martin with 6.1.

The Owls are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 77-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Terrell Burden led the Owls with 15 points, and Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Austin Richie is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. Burden is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

