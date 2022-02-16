Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host conference foe Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (6-19, 2-10 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -19; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play.

The ‘Jacks are 10-3 in home games. SFA is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 2-10 in WAC play. Chicago State is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won 81-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 19 points, and Bryce Johnson led the Cougars with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Calvin Solomon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Betson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.4 points. Coreyoun Rushin is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

