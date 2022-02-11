Kent St. 66, Akron 64

KENT ST. (15-9)
Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Odusipe 0-0 0-2 0, Carry 7-12 1-3 19, Garcia 3-8 0-0 7, Jacobs 3-10 5-6 12, Hamilton 2-3 1-4 5, Santiago 6-8 0-0 15, Beck 0-1 0-0 0, Hernandez 1-2 3-3 5. Totals 23-47 10-18 66.
AKRON (16-7)
Ali 5-8 0-0 11, Freeman 8-10 5-8 21, Castaneda 2-8 0-0 6, Tribble 1-4 1-2 3, Trimble 3-7 2-2 11, Dawson 1-3 1-2 4, Clarke 2-4 2-2 6, Bandaogo 1-2 0-1 2, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 11-17 64.
Halftime_Kent St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 10-17 (Carry 4-5, Santiago 3-4, Garcia 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, Davis 1-3, Beck 0-1), Akron 7-18 (Trimble 3-5, Castaneda 2-5, Ali 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Tribble 0-1, Clarke 0-2). Rebounds_Kent St. 23 (Jacobs 10), Akron 26 (Freeman 13). Assists_Kent St. 8 (Jacobs 3), Akron 17 (Tribble 4). Total Fouls_Kent St. 20, Akron 19. A_3,699 (5,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments