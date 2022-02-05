Kent St. 90, E. Michigan 71

E. MICHIGAN (8-14)

Golson 0-4 0-0 0, N.Scott 4-7 1-1 11, Njie 1-6 3-4 5, Farrakhan 7-13 1-1 16, McBride 2-8 2-2 6, Spottsville 7-10 2-4 20, M.Scott 2-5 1-2 7, Binelli 0-1 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0, Savicevic 0-0 4-4 4, Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 14-18 71.

KENT ST. (13-9)

Davis 3-5 0-2 6, Hornbeak 0-1 0-0 0, Carry 5-12 0-0 12, Garcia 4-5 3-3 13, Jacobs 5-9 3-4 13, Hamilton 4-5 0-1 8, Santiago 7-10 2-2 21, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 3, Beck 1-1 2-2 4, Sullinger 3-8 0-0 7, Odusipe 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-61 10-14 90.

Halftime_E. Michigan 39-35. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 9-21 (Spottsville 4-4, M.Scott 2-2, N.Scott 2-5, Farrakhan 1-3, Binelli 0-1, Golson 0-1, Jihad 0-1, McBride 0-4), Kent St. 12-25 (Santiago 5-8, Garcia 2-2, Carry 2-8, Hernandez 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Sullinger 1-3, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_E. Michigan 27 (N.Scott, Njie 7), Kent St. 30 (Carry 7). Assists_E. Michigan 11 (McBride 4), Kent St. 13 (Jacobs 6). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 14, Kent St. 18. A_1,943 (6,327).

