Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82

February 22, 2022 9:24 pm
BALL ST. (12-15)

Thomas 5-12 5-5 19, Sparks 5-8 5-6 15, Bumbalough 5-7 1-1 14, Cochran 2-3 0-0 5, D.Jacobs 3-4 3-4 10, Sellers 4-8 2-2 12, Pearson 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 1-1 0-4 3, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-46 16-22 82.

KENT ST. (18-9)

Davis 5-11 1-1 12, Odusipe 0-2 1-2 1, Carry 15-23 2-2 42, Garcia 2-3 0-2 5, M.Jacobs 4-8 6-6 17, Beck 4-8 1-2 10, Santiago 2-7 1-1 6, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 12-16 93.

Halftime_Ball St. 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 12-22 (Thomas 4-9, Bumbalough 3-5, Sellers 2-4, D.Jacobs 1-1, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 1-2), Kent St. 17-37 (Carry 10-16, M.Jacobs 3-4, Garcia 1-1, Beck 1-4, Davis 1-5, Santiago 1-5, Hernandez 0-2). Rebounds_Ball St. 25 (Sparks 6), Kent St. 21 (M.Jacobs 11). Assists_Ball St. 18 (D.Jacobs 8), Kent St. 23 (M.Jacobs 10). Total Fouls_Ball St. 16, Kent St. 18. A_2,221 (6,327).

