Kent State puts home win streak on the line against Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (12-14, 7-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-9, 12-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Ball State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in home games. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Malique Jacobs averaging 5.2.

The Cardinals have gone 7-8 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won the last meeting 66-65 on Jan. 5. Sincere Carry scored 26 points points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jacobs is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Payton Sparks is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.