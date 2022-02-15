Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kentucky 81, Mississippi St. 74

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-9)

Kohl 1-1 1-2 3, Anastasia Hayes 9-17 3-3 21, Jordan 8-15 0-0 20, Taylor 4-9 1-2 11, Thompson 3-9 0-0 8, Aislynn Hayes 3-6 2-2 11, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 7-9 74

KENTUCKY (11-11)

Leveretter 0-2 2-2 2, Howard 4-19 6-6 16, Hunt 3-11 0-0 7, Massengill 4-12 1-2 9, Walker 6-11 2-3 17, Edwards 7-13 9-9 23, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 2-7 2-2 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-75 22-24 81

Mississippi St. 22 25 17 10 74
Kentucky 25 16 16 24 81

3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 11-26 (An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 4-9, Taylor 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Ai.Hayes 3-5), Kentucky 7-20 (Howard 2-9, Hunt 1-3, Massengill 0-2, Walker 3-3, Benton 1-3). Assists_Mississippi St. 20 (Taylor 8), Kentucky 23 (Howard 6). Fouled Out_Mississippi St. Taylor. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 31 (Thompson 6), Kentucky 46 (Howard 11). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 19, Kentucky 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,688.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy