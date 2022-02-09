Kilde leads combined ahead of Canadians Crawford and Seger

BEIJING (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took the lead after the first run of the men’s Alpine combined skiing race Thursday at the Beijing Games.

The Norwegian, who won bronze in the super-G on Tuesday, leads Jack Crawford of Canada by 0.02 seconds after the downhill run of the event.

The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run.

Another Canadian, Brodie Seger, was third fastest, 0.42 behind Kilde.

The 29-year-old Kilde finished fifth in Monday’s rescheduled downhill race, with Crawford finishing just above him in fourth.

One of the favorites for Thursday’s combined, Alexis Pinturault, is nearly two seconds behind Kilde. The Frenchman won silver in the combined at the 2021 word championships — where he was defending his title — and at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but has failed to finish four of six slalom races this season.

Thursday’s race only has 27 total entrants, compared to 43 for the downhill and 47 for the super-G earlier in the week. It’s the first time in Olympic history that the event is taking place without at least one American racer.

The race had to be delayed for about 10 minutes when Yannick Chabloz crashed and was taken away in a sled. The Swiss skier tumbled into a barrier and then slid down part of the mountain.

