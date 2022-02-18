Trending:
Kirkwood scores 22 to lead Harvard past Columbia 62-54

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:16 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 22 points as Harvard defeated Columbia 62-54 on Friday night.

Luka Sakota had 13 points and six rebounds for Harvard (12-10, 4-6 Ivy League). Evan Nelson added 10 points. Samuel Silverstein had eight rebounds.

The Crimson forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 16 points and six rebounds for the Lions (4-19, 1-10), who have now lost nine games in a row. Jaden Cooper added 12 points.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Harvard defeated Columbia 91-82 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

